US pushes for stronger energy ties with Greece in bid to reduce EU's reliance on Russia

The United States wants to expand its energy ties with Greece, US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said during a visit to Athens on Thursday, as the Trump administration works to further reduce Russia's oil and gas supplies to Europe.

Burgum has been in Europe this week aiming to seal energy supply deals, which the US hopes will strengthen its influence in the region while weakening Russia's.

On Wednesday, Greece announced that a consortium including oil major Chevron had bid to explore for natural gas in its waters.