US natural gas futures start year lower on mild weather outlook

US natural gas futures began the year on a weak note on Friday. The market was weighed down by forecasts for warmer weather and expectations of slower demand growth.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were 9.6 cents, or 2.6 per cent, lower at $3.59 per million British thermal units.

The contract posted a 1.5 per cent gain in 2025, after rising over 44 per cent in 2024.