Despite Western sanctions, China receives 22 LNG shipments from Russia

China received 22 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year from two export projects in Russia sanctioned by the United States and European Union, ship tracking data showed.
One shipment was from Portovaya and the rest were from the Arctic LNG 2 project, showed data from Kpler and LSEG.
The US and EU have sanctioned the projects to curb revenue reaching Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Washington placed sanctions on two Russian LNG terminals, including Portovaya, at the start of 2025.
Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) each own 10 per cent of the Arctic LNG 2 project.
All of the shipments were delivered to the Beihai LNG Terminal in China's southwestern Guangxi region.
PipeChina - operator of the Beihai LNG Terminal - did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on a national holiday.
