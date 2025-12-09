US natural gas futures hit one-week low on warmer weather forecasts

US natural gas futures fell about three per cent to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for less cold weather and demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Limiting losses was an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to near record levels.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.0 cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $4.742 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).