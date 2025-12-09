LNG cool-down vessel arrives at ExxonMobil's Golden Pass plant in Texas

In a major step towards producing liquefied natural gas at Exxon Mobil and QatarEnergy's 2.4 bcfd Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas, the LNG tanker Imsaikah has arrived at its port to cool down the plant, LSEG ship tracking data show.

The ship is carrying LNG from Qatar that is expected to be used to cool equipment as part of the commissioning of the plant. The facility is expected to start producing LNG later this year or early next year.