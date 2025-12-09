LNG cool-down vessel arrives at ExxonMobil's Golden Pass plant in Texas

In a major step towards producing liquefied natural gas at Exxon Mobil and QatarEnergy's 2.4 bcfd Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas, the LNG tanker Imsaikah has arrived at its port to cool down the plant, LSEG ship tracking data show.
The ship is carrying LNG from Qatar that is expected to be used to cool equipment as part of the commissioning of the plant. The facility is expected to start producing LNG later this year or early next year.
Golden Pass will become the latest LNG plant to begin production in the US, the world's largest exporter of the fuel.
The $10 billion project has been beset by delays and cost overruns and started construction almost six years ago, in 2019.
It had to change its lead contractor after it filed for bankruptcy on the project, claiming cost overruns.
Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
