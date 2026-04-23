US natural gas futures hit one-week low on bigger stockpile build

US natural gas futures fell about four per cent to a one-week low on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected build in stockpiles and expectations that energy firms will keep injecting more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.

After rising for six days in a row, front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.2 cents, or 3.7 per cent, to $2.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 15.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms added 103 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 17.