Long-delayed Golden Pass LNG finally sets sail with its first export tanker

An LNG tanker has arrived at the Golden Pass facility in Texas to collect the plant's inaugural export of the gas, the company confirmed on Monday, after finally beginning production earlier this year following prolonged delays in construction.

The Al Qaiyyah LNG tanker arrived at Golden Pass on Monday, according to LSEG data. The ship is owned by QatarEnergy, which has a 70 per cent stake in the Texas LNG plant. Oil major Exxon holds the other 30 per cent of the project's equity.

The Golden Pass project has faced delays and cost overruns since construction began in 2019, including the bankruptcy of its original lead contractor. It said on March 30 it had produced its first LNG.