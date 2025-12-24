US natural gas futures edge down in volatile trading after hitting near two-week high

US natural gas futures edged down on Wednesday in thin pre-holiday trading, after touching a near two-week high, supported by forecasts for colder weather and robust gas flows to liquefied natural gas export plants.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 16.6 cents, or 3.8 per cent at $4.242 per million British thermal units, after hitting their highest level since December 11 at $4.593 earlier in the session.