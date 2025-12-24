Russia gets its first home-built ice-class LNG tanker, eyes two more in 2026

Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot received the first Russian-built ice-class tanker for liquefied natural gas from Zvezda Shipyard with plans to get two more next year, Interfax reported on Wednesday citing the company's CEO.
Russia faces challenges in securing gas carriers due to Ukraine-related sanctions, especially vessels that are able to cut through the thick Arctic ice and serve LNG projects.
Zvezda, Russia's most advanced shipbuilding facility, specialises in constructing large Arc7 ice-class tankers capable of breaking through ice up to two metres thick. These vessels are designed to transport LNG from Arctic projects, ensuring year-round deliveries in harsh conditions.
The new tanker, named Alexey Kosygin after the Soviet statesman, is due to join the fleet of vessels for the Arctic LNG 2 plant, which is sanctioned by the United States.
Russian energy company Novatek which owns 60 per cent of Arctic LNG 2, has said 15 Arc7 ice-class tankers will be eventually built at the Zvezda Shipyard. In total, Novatek has contracted 21 such tankers.
Ice-class tankers usually have double hulls - strengthened structures to withstand the pressure of ice - and reinforced propellers.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin/Guy Faulconbridge)