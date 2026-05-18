Union serves strike notice at Australia's Ichthys LNG facility, puts heat on global supply

The Offshore Alliance said on Monday the union grouping had served notice to strike at Inpex's Ichthys liquefied natural gas facility in northern Australia from May 27, in a move that could worsen already tight global energy supplies.

Last month 326 of 346 union workers at the 9.3 million tonnes-a-year facility near Darwin voted for strike action over pay and conditions, pending six days of negotiations in May.

Lawyers for the Offshore Alliance, a grouping of the Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers Union, served the Japanese firm with intent to strike at any point from May 27 to June 10, saying months of talks had failed to make any progress.