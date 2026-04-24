Nearly all voting Inpex workers back strike at key Australian gas hub

Workers at Inpex’s Ichthys liquefied natural gas facility in Australia have voted in favour of strike action over pay and conditions, union group the Offshore Alliance said on Friday, in a decision that could exacerbate already tight energy supplies globally.

Over 98 per cent of workers who voted were in favour of strike action, a spokesperson said in a statement.

"The results of the ballot are clear: a huge majority of Offshore Alliance members are in favour of exercising their right to take strike action in pursuit of their bargaining claims," the statement said.