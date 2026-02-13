Trinidad’s Atlantic LNG shuts train after crack discovered

Trinidad and Tobago's flagship Atlantic LNG liquefied natural gas complex shut its train three plant on Wednesday for emergency repairs, three people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The repairs at the unit, which has a capacity of three million tonnes per annum, are likely to take up to a month after a crack in its flaring system was discovered.

The shutdown could remove a quarter of Atlantic LNG's production on the island, the sources said. BP and Shell, which each hold a 45 per cent stake in the complex, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Atlantic LNG, which had been planning to shut its six mtpa train four for up to 50 days in May and June for extensive maintenance and repairs, also did not respond to inquiries. It was not immediately clear if the stoppage at train three would affect that schedule.