Atlantic LNG plans extended maintenance shutdown of train

Trinidad and Tobago's flagship Atlantic LNG plans to shut its six million tons per annum train four for up to 50 days in May and June for extensive maintenance and repairs, three people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

Atlantic LNG is majority owned by Shell and BP - each with a 45 per cent stake - while Trinidad's National Gas Company holds 10 per cent.

The facility accounted for roughly 15 per cent of BP's total global LNG production and 10 per cent of Shell's LNG output in 2025, according to company documents. The maintenance and repairs, called a turnaround, will commence on May 4 and will run for between 45 and 50 days, the people told Reuters.

During that time Atlantic will continue to export LNG from trains two and three, which together have a combined capacity of six mtpa, the people said.

Atlantic LNG said the turnaround is designed to ensure it can operate the plant safely and reliably and could not comment on whether it would allow trains two and three to operate at full capacity with the additional gas not needed for train four during the period.