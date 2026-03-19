Taiwan rejects China's energy-for-reunification offer

Taiwan's government on Thursday rejected an offer by China for what it said would be energy security if the island agreed to Beijing's rule, an expected response given Taipei has long said it does not want to be governed by its giant neighbour.

Governments around the world are scrambling for alternative energy supplies since the US-Israeli war on Iran severed shipping lanes through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Taiwan, which had received a third of its liquefied natural gas from Qatar and sources no energy from China, has said it has secured alternative supplies for the months ahead, including from the United States, the island's main international backer.