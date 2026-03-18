China offers Taiwan energy security in exchange for reunification

China offered on Wednesday what it said would be energy stability to Taiwan if it agreed to Beijing's rule, part of a campaign by China to convince the island of the benefits of "reunification", which it has long rejected.

Governments around the world are scrambling for alternative energy supplies during the Middle East War and severing of shipping lanes through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Taiwan, which had received a third of its LNG from Qatar and sources no energy from China, has said it has secured alternative supplies for the months ahead, including from the United States, the island's main international backer.