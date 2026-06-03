Taiwan-bound LNG cargo stalled by labor strike at Australia's Ichthys LNG

Loading of a Taiwan-bound LNG tanker at the Inpex-operated Ichthys plant in Australia has been delayed after a limited strike by workers disrupted operations at the terminal, according to the union and shipping data.

The delay highlights supply risks from the facility that accounts for about 10 per cent of LNG output in Australia, currently the world's second-largest producer of the super-chilled fuel after the US-Israeli war with Iran damaged facilities in Qatar and drove up prices.

The Pacific Breeze LNG tanker was facing a 24-hour delay after a two-hour work stoppage caused it to miss its departure window, the Offshore Alliance said in a social media post late on Tuesday.