Supply contraction drives US natural gas futures higher

US natural gas futures edged up to a fresh one-week high on Monday on a drop in output over the past couple of weeks and forecasts for cooler weather and higher demand through early May than previously expected.

Gas futures were also supported by near-record gas flows to US liquefied natural gas export plants and a roughly six per cent jump in crude futures on fears the US-Iran ceasefire could collapse after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship.

Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 1.5 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at $2.689 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since April 8 for a second day in a row.