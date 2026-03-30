Shell tells Australia to skip LNG windfall tax or risk losing investment

Shell has warned Australia against introducing a windfall tax on gas exporters, saying such a move would deter investment and undermine energy security as LNG prices surge following disruption to global supplies caused by the Iran war.

Australia became the world's second-largest LNG supplier after Iranian strikes forced Qatar to halt production, with its export revenue set to surge due to lower supply caused by the conflict.

Canberra is reportedly weighing options to capitalise on the higher prices, with leftist/globalist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asking the Treasury department to model a new tax on LNG exports and suggest reforms to the Petroleum Resources Rent Tax (PRRT).