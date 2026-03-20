Australian PM asks Treasury to model windfall tax on gas profits

Leftist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked Australia's Treasury to model options for a tax on the windfall profits of gas companies, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday, as well as to suggest reforms to the Petroleum Resources Rent Tax ahead of the annual budget in May.

Australia is the world's third-largest LNG supplier, shipping AU$65 billion ($46 billion) in exports last year, but the value of those shipments is expected to soar this year with the disruption to oil and gas trade from the US-Israeli war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Asia spot LNG prices have doubled to three-year highs since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Profits earned on long-term contracts linked to oil prices, which make up 75 per cent of Australia's export shipments, are also expected to surge in three to six months.