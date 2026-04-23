Australia's Santos defies Q1 production setbacks to hold annual targets

Australia's Santos retained its annual production and sales forecasts despite a temporary outage at a gas facility and weather-linked disruptions impacting its first-quarter output, helping its shares outperform the broader market on Thursday.

Shares of the country's number two oil and gas producer ended 3.6 per cent higher at AU$7.71, their highest level in more than a week, while the broader ASX200 benchmark index fell 0.6 per cent to its lowest close since April 7.

Santos shares were propped up by "supportive oil price moves," said Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at advisory firm MST Marquee.