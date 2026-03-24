Darwin LNG goes offline just as global gas demand spikes

Australia's Santos said on Tuesday it has temporarily shut its Darwin liquefied natural gas plant, interrupting exports from a newly restarted supply chain at a time when markets are tightening due to disruptions from the Middle East.

The outage comes as LNG exports to Europe and Asia are already under pressure following disruptions to shipments from Qatar, after a series of Iran-linked attacks on gulf energy infrastructure in response to Israeli strikes earlier this month.

Australia is one of the world's largest LNG exporters and a critical supplier to Asian buyers.