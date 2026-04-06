Russia's Novatek to build its own vessels as it faces fleet shortage

Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas Novatek has set up a company to build its own vessels and floating facilities, according to the state's registry of authorised companies, amid a shortage of gas tankers due to sanctions.

Ilya Lushchikov, who is also head of Novatek's Murmansk LNG project, is in charge of the new company, called Severny Inzhiniring, or Northern Engineering, which was set up on March 25, according to the registry.

Novatek did not reply to a request for comment.