Russia's LNG exports decrease in January to August, data shows

Russia's exports of liquefied natural gas in January-August decreased by 6.3 per cent from a year earlier to 19.3 million tonnes, LSEG preliminary data showed on Monday, reflecting a sharp decline from the Yamal LNG project.

LNG exports from Russia have also been restrained by US sanctions over Ukraine, notably against the new Arctic LNG 2 plant, effectively freezing the project because of the difficulty Moscow faces finding buyers.