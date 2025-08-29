China accepts first Arctic LNG 2 cargo as Putin's visit looms

China received this week its first liquefied natural gas cargo from a sanctioned Russian project, ship-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG showed, days ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin is among more than 20 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China's northern port city of Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, where he is expected to meet Xi to revive trade between the countries.