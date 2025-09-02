Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project faces production issues amid ongoing exports
The first production train at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant, which is subject to US sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, is running at just over half its capacity while its second train faces production issues, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The first train is running at 55 per cent production capacity, while the second train is struggling with serious electrical issues and is not able to load any cargoes, the source said.
Arctic LNG 2 is also targeting to load 30 cargoes by the end of this year, based on production from the plant's first train, added the source.
Russian energy firm Novatek, which owns 60 per cent of Arctic LNG 2, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
China received an LNG cargo from the project last week, the first time that supply from the project has been sent to an end-user since starting up last year.
Arctic LNG 2 has loaded six cargoes so far this year, according to shiptracking data. Tankers carrying five of the cargoes have headed east, with some currently in the east of Russia and others near Japan.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, writing by Emily Chow; editing by Nina Chestney and Bernadette Baum)