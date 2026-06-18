Russia ready to deploy second domestic-built ice-class LNG carrier

Russia's second new domestically-built ice-class carrier for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) is ready to enter into service and its commissioning ceremony will take place on Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Mishustin said that the ceremony for the vessel, the "Konstantin Posiet," will take place at the Zvezda shipyard in Russia's far eastern Primorsky region.

The ships are designed to be able to transport LNG from Russia's Arctic projects to Asian and other markets all year-round regardless of harsh conditions.