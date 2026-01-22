VESSEL REVIEW | Alexey Kosygin – Russia's SCF places ice-capable LNG carrier into service
Russian shipping company the SCF Group has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of Alexey Kosygin (Алексей Косыгин), a new ice class LNG carrier built to withstand operating conditions in polar waters.
Named after former Soviet Premier Alexey Nikolayevich Kosygin, she was built by Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex as the lead ship in a new series of LNG carriers. According to Russian media, she is the first Russian-built LNG carrier designed from the outset to be capable of navigating in the Arctic.
SCF CEO Igor Tonkovidov said the newbuild will be used to transport LNG year-round via the Northern Sea Route. This is made possible by the improved contours of her hull as well as features that ensure safe operation at low temperatures without restrictions on ice thickness.
LNG propulsion coupled with significant transport capacity
Alexey Kosygin has a steel hull, an LOA of 300 metres (980 feet), a beam of 48.8 metres (160 feet), a draught of 11.7 metres (38.4 feet), a total cargo capacity of 172,600 cubic metres (37.97 million gallons), a deadweight of 81,000, and accommodation for 29 crewmembers.
Power is provided by three main engines driving 15MW azimuthing propellers. The main engines will utilise LNG as their main fuel to help reduce overall environmental impact.
The vessel’s significant transport capacity will permit fewer trips to be made to transport cargo between the Arctic and export markets. The cargo tanks can store LNG at temperatures of as low as minus 162 degrees Celsius.
Capable of both bow- and stern-first icebreaking
The ship’s bow is strong enough to break through surface ice up to two metres (6.6 feet) thick. This makes it possible for her to operate along her assigned routes with little to no assistance from dedicated icebreakers.
The ship can also navigate stern-first to break through even thicker ice if needed.
Alexey Kosygin was built in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements including those under the Arc7 ice class notation. Two more LNG carriers from the same series are scheduled to be delivered to SCF before the end of this year.