VESSEL REVIEW | Alexey Kosygin – Russia's SCF places ice-capable LNG carrier into service

Russian shipping company the SCF Group has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of Alexey Kosygin (Алексей Косыгин), a new ice class LNG carrier built to withstand operating conditions in polar waters.

Named after former Soviet Premier Alexey Nikolayevich Kosygin, she was built by Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex as the lead ship in a new series of LNG carriers. According to Russian media, she is the first Russian-built LNG carrier designed from the outset to be capable of navigating in the Arctic.

SCF CEO Igor Tonkovidov said the newbuild will be used to transport LNG year-round via the Northern Sea Route. This is made possible by the improved contours of her hull as well as features that ensure safe operation at low temperatures without restrictions on ice thickness.