Russia delivers more Western-sanctioned LNG to China

Liquefied natural gas carrier Valera, which serves Russia's Portovaya LNG project, has delivered a cargo to China's Beihai LNG terminal, the fourth delivery to China from the project since sanctions were imposed in February 2025, LSEG data show.

The tanker loaded the cargo at Gazprom's Portovaya LNG facility in the Baltic Sea on May 31 and discharged it at the port of Tieshan in southern China on July 13.

The first of the cargoes was delivered to the same Chinese terminal in December 2025, followed by shipments in April and May 2026.