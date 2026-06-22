New Chinese terminal to handle sanctioned Russian gas

China is preparing a second import terminal to handle liquefied natural gas cargoes from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, expanding a route that so far relies on a single facility, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The newly built Longkou LNG terminal in eastern China's Shandong province, operated by state pipeline giant PipeChina, is being lined up to receive Arctic LNG 2 cargoes, the sources told Reuters.

The move would provide a lifeline to the $21 billion project, which is under heavy sanctions, and to Moscow, whose gas exports have been hit by Europe's decision to halt purchases and whose oil sector faces pressure from Ukrainian attacks.