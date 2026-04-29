Qatari gas flows interrupted, leaving EDF's Edison sale in limbo

French utility EDF has pushed back any decision on the sale of a stake in its Italian unit Edison as the war in Iran has disrupted liquefied natural gas supplies from Qatar that Edison imports, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

EDF has been working with advisers since October to assess options on Edison, including the sale of a minority stake to a financial partner and an initial public offering, as France looks to raise funds for greater investment in nuclear reactors.

At a meeting in Paris on Monday, EDF representatives and advisers agreed to monitor the situation for some weeks before deciding next steps in light of the uncertainty linked to the conflict in the Middle East, three of the people said, declining to be named because the discussions are not public.