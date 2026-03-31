Italian utility Edison awaits QatarEnergy update on gas plant strikes

QatarEnergy has yet to update its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers on the impacts of recent attacks on its gas plants, Edison CEO Nicola Monti said on Tuesday.

Monti said a pause in LNG supply until mid-June, which QatarEnergy notified the Italian utility of last week, was mainly due to the shipping blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

But the consequences of Iranian attacks on Qatar LNG plants, which QatarEnergy's CEO told Reuters earlier this month had knocked out 17 per cent of its LNG export capacity, were not included in notifications received so far, Monti told a conference in Milan.