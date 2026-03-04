Qatar shuts gas liquefaction, will take weeks to restart

Qatar declared force majeure on gas exports on Wednesday amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, with sources saying it may take at least a month to return to normal production volumes.

The move means global gas markets will experience shortages for weeks even in the unlikely scenario the conflict ends today, as Qatar supplies 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas.

State energy giant Qatar Energy (QE), which stopped producing gas this week, will fully shut down gas liquefaction on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. They asked not to be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media.

QE won't restart the facility for at least two weeks, according to initial estimates of the situation in the region, the sources said. Once the restart decision is taken, it will take another two weeks to turn gas into a super-chilled fuel and reach full capacity, the sources added. The company did not respond to a request for comment.