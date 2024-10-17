Russia begins design work on submarines for LNG transport

Mikhail Kovalchuk, director of Russian nuclear research facility the Kurchatov Institute, said the submarines are being presented as an alternative to traditional LNG carriers, which are unable to navigate year-round in Arctic waters without icebreakers providing escort.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia's LNG production following the outbreak of the ongoing war with Ukraine has led to a shortage of available ships for transporting gas cargo. Although whatever vessels available are being used for transport, the difficulty of navigating in Arctic ice conditions has led to shipping delays.