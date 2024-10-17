Russia begins design work on submarines for LNG transport
A senior official of the Russian government has confirmed that design work has begun on new nuclear-powered submarines for the transport of LNG from the Arctic to Asia via the Northern Sea Route.
Mikhail Kovalchuk, director of Russian nuclear research facility the Kurchatov Institute, said the submarines are being presented as an alternative to traditional LNG carriers, which are unable to navigate year-round in Arctic waters without icebreakers providing escort.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia's LNG production following the outbreak of the ongoing war with Ukraine has led to a shortage of available ships for transporting gas cargo. Although whatever vessels available are being used for transport, the difficulty of navigating in Arctic ice conditions has led to shipping delays.
Russian state media confirmed that each submarine will have a length of 360 metres and a capacity of 180,000 tonnes of LNG. Each will also be fitted with the same type of nuclear reactors being used on Russia's current fleet of heavy icebreakers.
Because the submarines will be capable of navigating while submerged and will thus not be affected by surface ice conditions, they can lessen sailing times to and from the Arctic. Officials expect the submarines to be able to complete a voyage from the Arctic through the Northern Sea Route in 12 days, whereas an LNG carrier will need 20 days to cover the same distance.