Proposed Canadian LNG facility draws interest from European utilities

Canada's proposed Ksi Lisims LNG export facility is in talks with several European utilities interested in purchasing liquefied natural gas from the West Coast of Canada, the CEO of Houston-based Western LNG, the lead proponent of the project, said in an interview on Wednesday.

Davis Thames said Ksi Lisims expects to be able to announce additional agreements shortly, following a deal earlier in the day to supply Germany’s state-owned energy firm SEFE.

He said Ksi Lisims, which currently has five million tonnes per year of its planned total 12 million tonne capacity allotted, wants to secure offtake agreements for an additional three million to four million tonnes of production before committing to a final investment decision to start construction.

The project expects to reach that level of contracted capacity this summer, he said. Asia has long been seen as the logical market for Canadian LNG, due to the shorter shipping times to that continent from Canada's Pacific Coast compared with the US gulf.