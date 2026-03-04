Pakistan looks to domestic gas as Middle East turmoil curbs supply

Pakistan's state natural gas producer OGDCL is preparing to raise output for the first time in recent years as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East choked supply, its managing director said.
High electricity tariffs and rapid rooftop solar adoption have reduced demand for natural gas in recent years, forcing Pakistan to renegotiate long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contracts with Qatar and domestic producers to cut output.
On Monday, Qatar halted LNG production after Iran targeted the country following the US-Israeli strikes over the weekend. OGDCL aims to raise natural gas output by five per cent to 865 million cubic feet per day.
The company also plans to boost crude oil production by 14 per cent to 40,000 barrels per day, as the conflict has disrupted shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. OGDCL's Managing Director, Ahmed Lak, emphasised potential further increases with new discoveries.
"This potential can be fully monetised subject to offtake by the buyers," Lak said. Pakistan is exploring the option of reducing LNG terminal regasification due to undelivered Qatari cargoes, industry sources said.
The move could relieve pressure on Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, sources added.
