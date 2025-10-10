OPINION | Venture Global’s $1b arbitration loss a "black eye" to US LNG

Venture Global’s loss in a massive arbitration case with BP is a black eye for the wider US LNG industry, whose breakneck growth looks set to contribute to a global supply glut and more headaches for investors.

The US LNG producer, which has a $30 billion market cap, operates some of the largest US LNG plants and was found to have breached its supply obligations to BP, according to a ruling on Thursday by the International Chamber of Commerce.

The court determined that Venture Global failed to declare commercial operations had begun at its Calcasieu Pass plant in a timely manner and thus failed to act as a “reasonable and prudent operator.”