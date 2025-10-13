OPINION | Russian “hybrid warfare” tactics threaten Europe’s winter energy security

The recent surge in suspected Russian “hybrid warfare” incidents across Europe has put governments on high alert, raising concerns about the vulnerability of the region’s energy infrastructure as the continent enters the critical winter heating season.

Preventing sabotage of such an extensive energy network poses major security and logistical challenges, but European leaders may soon need to take additional precautions.

With temperatures set to fall, the region has seen an increase in so-called hybrid warfare — aggressive actions such as airspace violations — widely believed to be linked to Russia. These activities threaten Europe’s security but have so far stopped short of provoking a NATO military response, as Moscow denies involvement.