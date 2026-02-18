OPINION | Politics and profits collide as Chinese firms continue buying US LNG

China this month marks a year since it last imported liquefied natural gas from the US amid a tense trade war between the world's two largest economies. Yet throughout the past year, Chinese firms have continued purchasing US LNG under long-term supply contracts with American producers.

Instead of delivering the fuel home, they have often diverted it to Europe, where demand has surged in recent years.

This apparent disconnect between politics and commerce highlights how deeply intertwined US and Chinese energy systems remain, despite efforts by Washington and Beijing to decouple their economies as they compete for global influence.

It also underscores the growing flexibility and liquidity of the global LNG market, which has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven in large part by explosive growth in the United States. The US became the world's largest LNG exporter in 2023, overtaking Qatar.