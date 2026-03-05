OPINION | Europe holds firm against energy shocks, but for how long?

The energy price jolt from this week's Middle East shock has left Europe fretting about an economic hit akin to the invasion of Ukraine four years ago. But initial fears may be overdone if - and it's a big "if" - futures markets prove accurate.

As the weekend's attacks on Iran marked the start of a full-blown - now region-wide - war that could last several weeks at least, European markets shivered at the prospect of yet another brutal energy squeeze spurring inflation and sapping demand.

Surging oil prices hit markets of big importing economies around the world. But Europe's particular exposure to renewed disruption of natural gas supplies - already severed when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 - is a potential double whammy.

Although below Tuesday's peaks, crude oil is still up more than 10 per cent from last week and at its highest levels in more than a year. European natural gas futures are still more than 50 per cent up on last Friday and also at levels seen over 12 months ago.

On cue, the euro has dropped almost two per cent against the dollar even as money markets wiped out any probability of another European Central Bank interest rate cut this year and have started to price in the small chance of a rate rise.