Northern Lights takes delivery of third LCO2 carrier

Norwegian joint venture company Northern Lights has taken delivery of a new liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company of China.
Northern Phoenix is the third ship in a series of LCO2 carriers ordered by Northern Lights in 2021. Sister ships Northern Pioneer and Northern Pathfinder were delivered late last year.
Northern Phoenix will conduct testing and optimisation of her energy-saving devices during her repositioning voyage from China to Norway. Upon arrival, she will start mechanical commissioning activities at the receiving terminal in Øygarden.
Interface training between ship and shore teams will also take place to ensure a seamless and safe transition into the operational phase.
Like her sisters, she has a length of 130 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a design draught of eight metres, and a total cargo capacity of 7,500 cubic metres. The two type C cargo tanks will transport LCO2 at –35 degrees Celsius and a maximum pressure of 19 bar(g).
Northern Phoenix will be used to transport LCO2 from a capture site somewhere in Norway to Northern Lights’ Øygarden receiving facility to be processed, injected into the seabed, and permanently stored 2,600 metres underground.