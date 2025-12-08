NH3 Clean Energy signs MOU with Itochu for clean ammonia bunkering

NH3 Clean Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japanese trading house Itochu Corporation to collaborate on the development of clean ammonia bunkering operations in the Asia Pacific region.
The agreement outlines a two-year collaboration period intended to support the establishment of clean ammonia bunkering in the Pilbara region of Western Australia by 2030.
Additionally, the partnership stated it aims to secure clean ammonia supply for Itochu's broader bunkering operations across the Asia Pacific.
Key objectives of the MOU include aggregating 300,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of demand to be supplied from NH3's planned WAH2 Project.
The partners will also investigate business models for the entire supply chain, including potential equity participation and financing, to support a final investment decision (FID) for the WAH2 Project, which is targeted for late 2026.
This agreement builds on NH3's existing joint development agreement with the Pilbara Ports Authority and Oceania Marine Energy, as well as a separate MOU with Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).