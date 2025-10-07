Japan's MOL joins ammonia bunkering initiative in Western Australia's Pilbara region

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian companies NH3 Clean Energy and Oceania Marine Energy regarding the development of clean ammonia bunkering operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
MOL said the MOU seeks to promote collaboration with NH3 and Oceania on the Pilbara Clean Fuels Bunkering Hub initiative, which is Australia's first ammonia bunkering concept announced by the Pilbara Ports Authority in June of this year.
MOL said it will be the world's first ocean-going shipping company to participate in this initiative.
The Pilbara Ports Authority had earlier entered into a joint development agreement with NH3, which will supply ammonia, and Oceania, which will operate the bunkering business. The company's goal is to commence bunkering operations for Capesize bulk carriers at the ports of Dampier and Port Hedland by 2030.
MOL said the Pilbara region is home to the world's largest iron ore export port and serves as a major port of call for Capesize bulk carriers.
Under the MOU, MOL, NH3, and Oceania will collaborate on the transition of iron ore carriers in the Pilbara region to ammonia fuel and the realisation of the WAH2 project, which is NH3's flagship project wherein ammonia will be supplied to customers throughout the Asia-Pacific.