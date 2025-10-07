Japan's MOL joins ammonia bunkering initiative in Western Australia's Pilbara region

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian companies NH3 Clean Energy and Oceania Marine Energy regarding the development of clean ammonia bunkering operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

MOL said the MOU seeks to promote collaboration with NH3 and Oceania on the Pilbara Clean Fuels Bunkering Hub initiative, which is Australia's first ammonia bunkering concept announced by the Pilbara Ports Authority in June of this year.