Middle East tensions have Asian gas buyers looking to Australia

Energy-focused US private investment firm Formentera Partners said on Tuesday a lot of Asian oil and gas buyers, including Japan, may look to buy more gas from Australia as they face a global supply crunch caused by the Middle East conflict.

"This is the first time within Asia where there is a shortage and it makes me think long-term it's a positive for Australia," CEO Bryan Sheffield said at the Australian Energy Producers' conference in Adelaide.

The US company has a position in the onshore Beetaloo shale gas basin in the Northern Territory, which Japan's Inpex recently took a share of. Inpex also operates the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Darwin.