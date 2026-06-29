Middle East jitters edge European gas prices slightly upward

Dutch and British gas prices rose on Monday morning due to uncertainty over shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Persian Gulf and Middle East.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.868 at €41.65/per megawatt hour (MWh) or around $13.92/mmBtu, by 08:25 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British June contract was up 2.05p at 99.85p per therm.