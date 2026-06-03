K Line secures LCO2 carrier time charter with Northern Lights

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), in partnership with Malaysia-based MISC, has secured a time charter contract for a newly built 12,000-cubic-metre liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier from Norwegian joint venture Northern Lights.
The LCO2 carrier that will serve the charter will be constructed by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China. The contract follows the time charter contract signed on January 29, 2026 for a 12,000-cubic-metre LCO2 carrier.
The two newly built vessels will be engaged in cross-border CO2 transportation within Europe.
K Line has been engaged in the management of the operation of three 7,500-cubic-metre LCO2 carriers for Northern Lights. These three ships will be used to transport LCO2 from a capture site somewhere in Norway to Northern Lights’ Øygarden receiving facility to be processed, injected into the seabed, and permanently stored 2,600 metres underground.
K Line said that, under its partnership with MISC developed through their collaboration in the LNG carrier business, it will continue to contribute to the expansion of the business of Northern Lights in Europe.