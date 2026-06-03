K Line secures LCO2 carrier time charter with Northern Lights

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), in partnership with Malaysia-based MISC, has secured a time charter contract for a newly built 12,000-cubic-metre liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carrier from Norwegian joint venture Northern Lights.

The LCO 2 carrier that will serve the charter will be constructed by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China. The contract follows the time charter contract signed on January 29, 2026 for a 12,000-cubic-metre LCO 2 carrier.