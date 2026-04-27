Japan's JERA says gas supplies stable despite Iran conflict, expected to last until July

JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, has secured adequate liquefied natural gas inventories through July to cover Middle East supply disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran, an executive said on Monday.

JERA, also Japan's top LNG buyer, handles about 35 million tonnes annually of imports and trading, of which roughly 27 million tonnes are used domestically. About five per cent of its Japan-bound shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, where the conflict has disrupted shipping.

"At present, we have sufficient stock to last until July," Masato Otaki, an executive officer, told reporters. "We'll make every effort to ensure flexible fuel procurement by leveraging JERA Global Market's trading capabilities," he added, referring to JERA's trading arm.