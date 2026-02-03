QatarEnergy signs 27-year LNG supply deal with Japan’s JERA

QatarEnergy, one of the world's biggest LNG suppliers, signed a deal on Tuesday with Japan's top power generator JERA to supply three million tonnes of LNG annually for 27 years from 2028, further strengthening Qatar's position in the Japanese market.

The agreement, made on the sidelines of the LNG2026 conference in Doha, would bolster QatarEnergy's position in Japan as competition intensifies from US suppliers and Gulf rivals United Arab Emirates and Oman, which offer more flexible terms.

It follows months of talks between the two firms. Reuters first reported the talks in May 2025.

The agreement, "strengthens Japan’s energy security by deepening our partnership with Qatar and diversifying supply sources through a greater weighting of the Middle East in our LNG portfolio, and comes in line with Japan’s energy policy," JERA said in a statement.

JERA said the LNG volumes, delivered at destination, will support gas-fired power generation and help meet rising electricity demand driven by new data centres and semiconductor plants.