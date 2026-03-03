Japan says Qatar LNG halt unlikely to disrupt energy supply

Qatar's LNG production halt due to Iranian strikes will not immediately affect Japan's energy supply, and if there is any impact, Japan could tap the spot market or utilities could buy from each other, Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday.

Akazawa told a regular press conference that Qatari liquefied natural gas accounts for four per cent of Japan's total LNG imports and reiterated the government has no specific plans to release oil from stockpiles, while some Japan-bound ships are stranded in the Middle East.

If needed, Japanese companies have LNG inventory equivalent to about three weeks of consumption, according to the government, with the country's oil stockpiles holding the equivalent of 254 days of net imports.