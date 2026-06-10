Japan locks in 20-year Petronas LNG supply to counter energy crunch

Malaysian state energy firm Petronas will supply Japan's biggest power generator JERA with two million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually under a 20-year agreement, the countries' leaders said on Wednesday.

The deal, which will begin in 2028, comes as Japan looks to beef up its energy reserves to cope with a global LNG crunch linked to the war in Iran.

"Amid growing uncertainty in the international energy situation, cooperation with Malaysia, a stable supplier of LNG to Japan, is becoming increasingly important," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a press conference following a meeting with her Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.