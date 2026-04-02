Italy taps into US gas as Golden Pass LNG deliveries set for June

Italy will begin receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Golden Pass LNG facility in the US, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil, from June, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The LNG tankers from the US will help Italy plug a potentially costly supply gap due to disruptions from Qatar linked to the US-Israeli war against Iran, the sources with knowledge of the LNG market said.

Italy is already receiving LNG from the US but these cargoes would mark the first LNG coming from Golden Pass facilities in Texas to Italy's Adriatic LNG terminal, they said.